I'm optimistic of PPP victory because Ghanaians want a change - Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) says she is confident of a victory in the December 7 polls because Ghanaians want a change.
Ms Dzogbenuku speaking on Citi Breakfast show says the continues change of government between the two parties has done the country more harm than good.
She said Ghanaians want a third force like PPP because they have always yearned to restore the lost hope in the country’s political landscape.
“People want a third force because people have realized that the two big parties are two sides of the same coin. The shine of the coin only depends on where you stand. The parties are the same and there is no difference. So they do want a third force. They just want something different because Ghana can’t continue like this. There is so much hopelessness and despondency, and they are always throwing their hands in the air that there is nothing else to do. The what else to do is the PPP.”
Touching on her chances in the polls, Madam Dzogbenuku said, “I am very optimistic because I know Ghanaians want change. I am getting a lot of support from all kind of people who believe that something has got to change and that there is something new. We say we are a new kind of leadership.”
Since 1992, Ghana has only been ruled by either the NPP or the NDC and Ms Dzogbenuku who is very worried over the situation maintains the country’s poor progress can only be remedied if electorates give smaller parties such as the PPP the chance to take over the affairs of the country.
“I strongly believe that we need a third force. The duopoly is hurting us. We are being taken for granted. The way we have voted from 1992 until now, our progress has been slow because our democracy is a winner takes all thing and it seems to be two steps forward, one or many steps back. There is division, so I want to belong to the part where we want to unify Ghana than have this big problem”.
She also touched on how the PPP intends to build a united front among the citizenry, Brigitte Dzogbenuku said the party is committed to eliminating divisiveness by running a government for all to ensure prosperity for all.
“We want to build a unified Ghana and an all-inclusive government which will not matter which side of the political divide you belong to build a just and discipline Ghana for the progress and prosperity of everybody. It is usually like you belong to this or that side and when one side is voted out, people lose out. It is almost like a vengeful kind of politics we play because of winner-takes-all politics”.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has processed and cleared 12 presidential aspirants to contest in the 2020 general elections.
They are; Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party (PPP), John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The others include; Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention Peoples Congress (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention (PNC) and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).