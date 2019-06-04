I'm the hope of the future - NDC Parliamentary hopeful

Mr. Felix Akwetey Okle, one of the numerous people who have shown keen interest to contest for the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency (BNAC) believes he is the best person to wrestle for the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Alhaji Habib Saad who many describe as ‘incompetent’ and does not deserve to represent the people of the constituency.
In an exclusive interview, Mr. Felix Akwetey Okle revealed that his intention to contest the parliamentary seat is to ensure that, a total relief comes to the constituents of BNAC.
This, he says is by ensuring that, the constituency secures victory for the NDC in 2020 general elections as well as winning the parliamentary seat.
Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency in the Ga South; widely dominated by fishing communities was created out of the then Weija Constituency in 2010 by the then government in its quest to ensure rapid development and growth of the people.
Touching on his vision for the constituency, he explained that, ‘I project the next eight (8) years of an NDC regime to make men and women of BNAC financially empowered and consciously creating opportunities for the youth to assume high ranking positions in all sectors in Ghana’.
Believing that, this will weed out poverty hence empower young people to excel physically, economically, socially, politically and technologically.
Furthermore, the provision of training, access to financial assistance and creating great, feasible business strategies and opportunities will be his prime aim along ensuring good and adaptable laws and policies are formulated by government through parliament.
Within the constituency, Mr. Felix Akwetey Okle is noted for his dedication to duty, selflessness, interest in people development and well-being as well as his experience in political know-how which have been accomplished on a low key level.
These traits according to the constituents makes him a well dedicated grassroots person, hence the suitable candidate to represent the party in next parliamentary elections come 2020.
Mr. Akwetey Okle holds a master’s degree in business administration, finance option, first degree in Human Resource Management, certificates in Political Leadership and Party Organisation, Oil and Gas training at MDPI as well as marketing program from the Charted Institute of Marketing (CIM) UK.
Mr Felix Akwetey Okle
He also noted for his good sense of negotiation, great public speaking skills and excellent human relations among the rank and file of the executives, members and constituents of the Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency (BNAC).
Mr. Akwetey Okle has worked in various fields and capacities ranging from employee to employer in construction, imports and exports, teaching and hospitality and currently, managing Elipam Limited, a business he owns specialized in general merchandise as well as the managing director of Riverway hotel in Accra.
Mr. Felix Akwetey Okle is a staunch Christian happily married with three children, two boys and a girl and lives in the Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency in the Ga South Municipal Assembly for years.
Though Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro is one of the strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the parliamentary seat is currently occupied by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) represented by Honourable Alhaji Habib Saad who many believe is not fit to be Member of Parliament not to talk of going for a second tenure.
Source: Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfro NDC