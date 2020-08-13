I've been asked by clergies to call Akufo-Addo's govt to order - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says he has received lots of complaints from men of God in Ghana to call the Akufo-Addo government to order.
Mahama says these clergies asked him to call the government to order due to the numerous attacks they get whenever they speak against the government.
The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) spoke when he was formerly introducing his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the Christian Community at a ceremony in Accra.
"Indeed I have received complaints from men of God to call government to order in its unfair treatment and sometimes targetted attacks on them for speaking out against injustice. You don't send party apparatchik to rain insults and terror on people who hold views that you do not find complimentary to government. When the appointing authority turns a blind eye to persecution it only emboldens certain elements working for the government to extend their terror to others"
Mahama also told the clergy he and his running mate will avoid campaign of insults.
“My running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whom I am presenting to you today, has been encouraged by the Osu Mantse to be strong and courageous in the face of, what he feared would be, a barrage of insults and attacks on her person, just because she has decided to serve her country at the highest level, help shape its destiny and ensure shared prosperity for all. Indeed, these unprovoked attacks and insults have already started.
“But I can assure you and all Ghanaians that Naana Jane and myself will never engage in insults and name-calling of opponents. Children are watching, listening and copying and it is important we serve as good role models. The book of Philippians assures me that the God who began this mission will bring it to a fruitful conclusion. Professor Opoku-Agyemang is God-fearing, a woman of unquestionable integrity, hardworking, and a results-oriented person. She has carved a niche for herself as a distinguished scholar in Ghana, on the African continent and across the world,” Mr said.