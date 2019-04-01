I’ve worked for peace in Ghana- Otumfuo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has revealed that he is the reason Ghana did not "burn" since it entered into multi-party democracy some 27 years ago.
He said but for his interventions, Ghana could have become one of the war ravaged countries in Africa with deep-seated hatred among opposing individuals.
Otumfuo said from the days of Jerry Rawlings —John Kufuor to present day John Mahama — Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he had mediated behind closed doors sometimes on the eve of elections just for Ghana to have peace.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu said in spite of all these, he had been lampooned of belonging to either of the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He said all that he was interested in was to see Ghana develop and it did not matter under which party or government.
Occasion
The Asantehene was addressing the Asante Professionals Club in Kumasi last Saturday where he launched a $100 million Development Fund to trigger the development agenda in the Ashanti Region.
The fund is to help implement a 10-year development plan set by the club under the stewardship of Asantehene to compliment the efforts of government.
At least $30 million is expected to be raised by 2020 to tackle all kinds of development and make the region the most sought after.
Citing the case between Rawlings and Kufuor for instance, Otumfuo said his mediation dragged from the afternoon to the wee hours of the following day because Rawlings "did not want to talk to Kufuor."
Planned events
Last Saturday's event was part of a series of planned events to celebrate the 20th anniversary since Otumfuo was enstooled Asantehene.
President Akufo Addo is expected to organise a dinner in his honour on April 26, to commemorate the exact date he was enthroned.
Key among the celebration is the unveiling of Otumfuo's statue and the sod-cutting for the second phase of the Central Market Redevelopment Project at Kejetia on May 2.
Also a thanksgiving service has been planned on May 6 to mark his 69th birthday while a ban on funerals in Asanteman from April 8 to April 30 has been announced.
Source: graphic
