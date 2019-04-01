Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, launches $100 million development fund for Asanteman

A $100 million development fund has been launched by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the implementation of a 10-year development plan for Asanteman.
The fund is an initiative of the Asante Professionals Club, a group of young Asante businessmen and women, is to help implement the plan to complement efforts by the government to develop the region.
The plan was put together by the club under the patronage of the Asantehene.
A sum of at least $30 million is what the club expects to raised by 2020 to address some of the development challenges in the Ashanti region.
The fund was launched last Saturday in Kumasi by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at a dinner organised by the Asante Professionals Club as part of activities marking 20 years of his enstoolment as Asantehene.
He urged members of the club to us their human resource to solicit international funding to help the youth in areas such as agriculture and education.
He said since some of the country's natural resources for development came from the region, it should be possible for members of the club to use their knowledge to leverage on them.
Awards
About 20 Ghanaians, mainly Asantes, were recognised and rewarded at the gala night which was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joe Osei Owusu.
The personalities honoured included Agya Koo Nimo, a music legend, and Osei Kwame Despite, a businessman.
Read also: €55m approved by cabinet for Kumasi road infrastructure