I will gladly accept to be Mahama's running mate - NDC Gen. Sec. Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia says he will not turn down an opportunity to be the running mate to flagbearer John Mahama for the 2020 elections.
John Mahama who will be leading the NDC into the 2020 general elections is yet to choose a running mate.
Mr Asiedu Nketia who was speaking to the Pulse on JoyNews said: "I will gladly accept it because I have never rejected any duty that has been imposed on me, I have only rejected two appointments, an offer of Ministerial appointment under Mills and another under Mahama. If the Party feels I am the right person to play that role of running mate why not. I will not lobby for the position but everyone in this party knows about my capabilities. I have heard people say I know nothing about the economy but there is a sense in which I change perceptions about me.
"I presented myself as a palm-wine tapper in politics so there are people who begin to question whether I have been to school before. My first degree was in business administration, so I was into banking before I left to parliament" he added.
Last month Mahama had to deny reports that he had appointed Professor Kwesi Botchwey as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.
Mr Botchwey has been strongly tipped to become the running mate to John Mahama.
Several names have been mentioned as favourites for the position.
Key names such as Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kwesi Ahwoi, Prof John Gatsi, Nii Okoi Dsane, Alex Mould are some of the names that have prominently come out for the running mate position.
