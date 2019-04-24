If elections were held today, NPP would lose - Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be out of office if elections were held in Ghana today.
The NDC scribe is very confident that former President John Mahama will lead the party to wrestle power from the NPP come 2020.
According to Mr Nketia Ghanaians are yearning for a comeback of the NDC to him, the NPP government has failed Ghanaians.
“We are confident in him [John Mahama]… becoming a President.
There are a lot of things that can go wrong along the line, when you lose elections, it is not always a strong correlation with your acceptabilty or popularity, there are things that can go wrong, we have lost elections before, the 2004 election….In fact the 2000 election that we lost, 7 or 8 months after that defeat nobody could talk on radio speak on radio stations in Brong Ahafo on behalf of NDC.”
“And even if you were driving in town, you fear to identify yourself as NDC. So we saw that the mood of the population was for a change and they got the change. Of course, it was fueled by propaganda trying to paint us as thieves… but this election[2016], the day after our defeat when I was driving through Accra I was still being cheered… That is why the party has been able to bounce back quickly, if elections were held today, the NPP won’t be in government. The story will be different,” he spoke in an interview on Citi TV's current affairs program, Face to Face.
Mr Nketia added that the political atmosphere in Ghana is a clear signal that the people want the NDC back in power and the 2016 elections outcome will not have any direct impact in the upcoming elections in 2020.
Read also: Osafo-Maafo spoke Akufo-Addo's mind with regards to Aisha Huang's deportation- NDC
He indicated that there were some very problematic occurrences leading to the outcome of the 2016 elections including when the then Electoral Commission chairperson announced that their system had been hacked.
The 2016 elections saw the President Akufo-Addo beating then President Mahama by nearly 1 million votes.