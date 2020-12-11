Inaccuracies in EC's results have tendency to taint credibility of outcome - PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to investigate all the allegations of electoral infractions, overwhelming vote-buying and misconduct that occurred throughout the country.
PPP in a statement called for a probe into the inaccuracies in the EC’s computation of the results for the presidential election.
The party believes this has the tendency of tainting the credibility of the outcome.
"We believe, however, that the EC must publish the results of the outstanding constituency and thoroughly investigate all the allegations of the electoral infractions, overwhelming vote-buying and misconduct that occurred throughout the country. Also, the inaccuracies in the EC's computation of the results must be addressed as it has the tendency of tainting the credibility of the outcome"