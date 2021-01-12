John Jinapor apologizes for chaos in Parliament

MP for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor has apologized for his actions and the whole of parliament during their Speaker election on Thursday.
According to him, tempers were high during the election, hence leading to the chaos that happened on Thursday.
He stated in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen that they got intelligence that if they insisted on the secret ballot according to the constitution they will win the Speakership race.
John Jinapor also said if they did not insist on the secret ballot it will go against the standing orders and the constitution.
He apologized to the Christian Council who has raised concerns about the incident and called for sanction against the culprits.
The Christian Council in a statement said all Members of Parliament who were involved in the chaos must be sanctioned accordingly.
The statement said the lawmakers involved in the scuffle must also apologise to the public for their untoward actions.
“They have thoroughly disgraced themselves and should apologise to the nation, be reprimanded and disciplined by their parties and the disciplinary committee of Parliament for breaching the ethics of a Member of Parliament and disrespecting the legislature,” it said.
MPs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.
This was after Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah snatched uncounted ballot papers during the process to elect the Speaker of Parliament.
The NPP legislator snatched the ballot papers while counting was ongoing and attempted to bolt with it.
He was, however, chased by some legislators from the NDC, sparking chaos in Parliament.
Some NDC MPs were also captured on camera kicking the ballot box while the scuffle was ongoing.
Furthermore, there confusion over sitting arrangements, with NDC MPs intentionally occupying seats meant for the Majority.
All these chaos led to the military being invited into Parliament’s Chamber in a bid to restore calm.
The Peace Council said it has since invited MPs from both NPP and NDC to encourage the use of “sobriety, moderation, temperance and common sense” in Parliament.