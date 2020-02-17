John Mahama to begin 3-day tour dubbed 'SpeakOut'

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will begin a three-day tour of Western North Region from Tuesday, February 18, 2020, to Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The tour which will be spearheaded by the flagbearer of the party John Mahama is dubbed 'SpeakOut'
This will give the former president an opportunity to interact and listen directly to the concerns of the people, especially at the grassroots.
This was made known in a communiqué signed by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the flagbearer will be accompanied by the party’s manifesto committee.
This according to the press release will enable the team to take note and reflect the essential needs of the people in their 2020 manifesto.
Find the communiqué from the National Democratic Congress below: