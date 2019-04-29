JUST IN: Rockson Bukari resigns over allegations of bribery

The Minister of State at the Office of the President Rockson Bukari has resigned from his post.
His resignation comes on the back of a circulating tape which suggests that he attempted to bribe a Starr FM reporter to kill a story against a judge and the Shaanxi Mining Company late 2018.
Last week, DailyMail GH released a telephone conversation between the minister and Mr. Edward Adeti revealing how Mr. Bukari in a frantic and desperate effort tried to prevent the Starr FM correspondent from publishing a damning story when he was heading the Upper East region.
Mr Bukari is a statement has explained that he never attempted to bribe the journalist but rather wanted to make peace.
In a release signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, portions read: "This was after Hon. Rockson Bukari submitted his letter of resignation to the President on Monday, 29th April, because he had " taken note of the tape circulating in the media", and had, therefore taken the decision to resign" in order not to allow the tape disrupt the focus of the government in delivering on its mandate."
