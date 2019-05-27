Krobo odumase clashes : Calls to investigate clashes unnecessary - MP to gov't

The Member of Parliament of Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Tei Larbi has described the call on the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery by the governing NPP to investigate the recent clash between residents and the police as unnecessary, waste of time and diversionary.
This follows a mass disconnection exercise at Manya Kpongunor in the Lower Manya Krobo district which resulted in the clash between residents and police after an attack of a PDS staff embarking on a disconnection exercise.
During the clash, one person died and others sustained various degrees of injuries.
The MP in an interview with Starr FM said: The call on the Interior Minister to investigate the clashes is unnecessary, waste of time and diversionary''.
He emphasized that ''whatever happened that led to the shooting had nothing to do with the PDS disconnecting homes. It was a visit by a chief from lower Manya to the MCE's office. The chief indicated that he has spoken to the MCE on phone and asked him to join him to find a way to get PDS to restore power to their community''.
He also said the Municipal Security Council, MUSEC is responsible for the clashes
''On the day, PDS had agreed that they will not do any disconnection and that their people were resting in their hotels. The Chief on reaching there, the MCE for whatever reason decided to leave him at the mercy of the police. The Municipal security council is responsible for the clashes. They shouldn't put any blame on anyone and worry the Minister of Interior. They should solve the problem''.
Meanwhile, the MCE of Lower Manya Krobo, Kweku Tetteh said PDS has agreed to restore power at Manya Kpongunor
''They have agreed to restore power to the affected areas. The people have shown enough commitiment, written many resolutions and are committed to ensure that they restore power to them and has will be ready to work with the PDS in various communities''.
READ ALSO: Krobo Odumase clashes: We will restore power if residents comport themselves - PDS
Krobo odumase clashes: Power cut affecting economic activities in the area - MCE