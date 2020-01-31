Kwesi Poku Bosompem picks nomination forms to contest Tema West parliamentary primary

The Former presiding member of the Tema West District Assembly, Hon. Kwesi Poku Bosompem has picked up forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primary for the constituency.
Kwesi Poku Bosompem will be standing against the current Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry Carlos Ahenkora.
Addressing the media after picking his nomination forms, Kwesi Poku Bosompem said his action signifies that everybody in the party has the potential of contesting for any position.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo picks nomination forms to contest NPP Presidential Primaries
According to him, the decision to contest should not be based on the financial muscle you have but for the fact that you've served the party, you are qualified to contest any position.
He believes that his actions will motivate other position holders in the party to one day also contest in the parliamentary primary of the Tema West constituency.
Kwesi Poku Bosompem said he is coming on board as a unifier who will not meddle in other elections of the constituency but rather allow the party members to decide who they want to lead them.
READ ALSO: NPP Delegates pick forms for John Kumah
He noted that the disunity in the constituency currently is due to the fact that leaders in the party have decided to have favourites when it comes to elections.