Lariba Abudu, Oteng Mensah sworn into office to take full charge at Gender Ministry

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in Hajia Lariba Abudu, (MP for Walewale Constituency) and Francisca Oteng Mensah, (MP for Kwabre East Constituency) as Minister and Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection respectively.
The ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
After administering the Oaths of Allegiance, Office and Secrecy to both Ministers, the President congratulated them on their appointment.
"This event fulfills the completion of the re-constitution of a new team at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection", He stated.
President Akufo-Addo charged them to strive hard and provide good governance and leadership for all Ghanaians. He also urged them to deliver on their respective mandates.
The President stressed that the experiences and expertise of both Ministers would bring value to the governance of the country.
On her part, the Minister for MoGCSP, Hon. Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to make the President proud and also ensure no one is left behind in the developmental agenda of the country.
"Together with my Deputy, we shall make the Ministry of Gender an enviable Ministry". She noted.
President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo presented to each of them an Instrument of Office after which they signed the oath book which was sealed off with the signature of the President.