Limited voter registration exercise to begin on June 7-27- EC announces

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the limited voter registration exercise will take place from Friday, June 7 to Thursday, June 27 ahead of the 2020 general elections.
Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa, says the limited voters registration is to afford Ghanaians who have attained 18 years since the last registration exercise as well as those who for one reason or the other never registered to do so.
Addressing journalists immediately after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, May 20, 2019, Madam Jean Mensa said the exercise will include Saturdays and Sundays.
She said the exercise would take place in all the district offices of the EC, using the commission’s voter management systems (VMS) installed in the district offices.
It will begin from 7:00 am and end at 6:00 pm each day, she added.
According to Jean Mensa documents required for the registration are a valid passport, driver’s license, a national ID card, and a non-biometric voters card.
The Commission is planning to roll out a “comprehensive” publicity campaign from Wednesday, May 22 ahead of next month’s exercise.
She stated categorically that there will be no online registration.
“The registration exercise will take place at the district offices of the Commission as earlier described.
“Additionally, the Commission will undertake registration in some electoral areas in selected areas that are difficult to access.”
Ms Mensa pointed out that a number of valuable lessons were learnt during the previous limited registration exercise ahead of the 2018 referenda.
She said the problem of power outages, for instance, will be addressed with stand-by generators to be hired by the Commission at the various registration centres while talking to the power distribution companies to ensure regular supply of power during the period.
She added that the time of the registration and even the period of the exercise can be extended if valid reasons are found to justify that.
READ ALSO:
For more GHANA POLITICS visit primenewsghana.com