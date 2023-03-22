Machiavellian tactics preventing me from successfully filing my nomination - Fred Nuamah alleges

Parliamentary aspirant hopeful for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Fred Nuamah has revealed that he has not been able to complete the filing of his nomination ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in May.
The actor who is keen to contest his friend actor John Dumelo, believes some people are working against his political ambition.
Fred Nuamah states that for some unknown reason, his nomination has refused to upload successfully on the party’s electronic platform.
“For the past 72 hours, I have not been able to complete the filing of my nomination electronically as well as make payment for the filing fee,” the release said.
"I have found this to be another Machiavellian tactic to prevent me from successfully filing my nomination."
He has however, submitted the forms manually, and has called on the relevant stakeholders to resolve the matter.
Filing of nomination forms by presidential and parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) began on, Monday, March 20 to Thursday 23, 2023.
Per the timetable of the elections issued by the party last month, aspiring presidential and parliamentary candidates were to submit their completed nomination forms between March 20 to 23 before vetting would commence on March 27 to 29.
There would also be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process between March 30 to April 6 before the election on May 13.
PRESS RELEASE
INABILITY TO FILE ON THE ONLINE PLATFORM – MR FRED NUAMAH
"Warm greetings, to you all. This release has become necessary due to the circumstances I have found myself in.
After picking my nomination. I have gone round the constituency to have the required endorsement.
All efforts have proven futile after my engagement with the relevant personnel behind the party’s electronic platform.
I have therefore petitioned the appropriate stakeholders through writing and hope they resolve the problem immediately.
For the meantime, I have presented my manual requirements to the constituency election directorate to signify my submission whiles I await the online rectification."
Thank you.
[Signed]
Mr Frederick Nuamah
Parliamentary aspirant hopeful
Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency