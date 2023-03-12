Video: Fred Nuamah is a liar, I never gave him my blessings - Dumelo

The race for who becomes the next Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is getting hotter after John Dumelo called his political rival Fred Numanh a 'liar' for saying he gave him his blessings to contest for the seat.
According to Dumelo, at no point did he tell Fred he won't be contesting in the NDC primaries. He revealed that they are no longer friends following Fred's decision to stab him in the back.
He said Fred who will suffer defeat in the primaries is not fit to match the NPP boot-for-boot in the 2024 elections.
“At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon, at no point,” he before adding that all claims that he (Dumelo) had opted against running were untrue, including one attributed to Yaw Sakyi.
“That is a lie. I never had a conversation with Yaw Sakyi about Fred Nuamah. Never, I can never give Fred Nuamah my blessings, when he knows I am coming to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” Dumelo added.
I never gave Fred Nuamah my blessings to contest Ayawaso West. He is a liar. - @johndumelo #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/kvpAoNQvse— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 12, 2023
Dumelo described Fred’s decision to release his campaign flyer hours after attending his February 3 private birthday bash as a betrayal and a stab in the back for someone he has known for over 20 years.
“I am contesting and he will lose the primaries, if you speak to the delegates, they all want John to come back to continue the good work he is doing. As for Fred coming, I don’t know his motivation. That is the point.
“He is a liar, I never said I won’t come back, I didn’t give him my blessings. But he, Fred, does he deserve my blessings? That he should go to Ayawaso West. Can he face NPP?” Dumelo quizzed.
In 2020, John Dumelo contested the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat against the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan.
Dumlo lost as polled 37,778 votes as against Lydia Alhassan's 39,851 votes
The NDC primaries is slated for May 13.