Mahama embarks on pre-Easter tour at Accra bus terminals

Former president John Mahama has begun a pre-Easter tour to some bus terminals in Accra today April 18, 2019.
The tour which forms part of his election 2020 campaign is to also urge travellers and drivers to be safe on the roads as they head to various parts of the country for the Easter festivities.
Mahama is expected to visit the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra Tudu and Kaneshie bus terminals.
A few days ago Mr Mahama toured parts of the Central Region including Komenda and Kasoa.
He has been urging the electorate to make a wise choice in the upcoming general elections, since, in his view, the Akufo-Addo government has imposed hardships on people.
The Easter festivities begin on Friday, April 19 and ends on Monday, April 22, 2019.
What Easter is about
Easter, also called Pasch or Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.
Most Christians refer to the week before Easter as "Holy Week", which contains the days of the Easter Triduum, including Maundy Thursday, commemorating the Maundy and Last Supper, as well as Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus. In Western Christianity, Eastertide, or the Easter Season, begins on Easter Sunday and lasts seven weeks, ending with the coming of the 50th day, Pentecost Sunday. In Eastern Christianity, the season of Pascha begins on Pascha and ends with the coming of the 40th day, the Feast of the Ascension.
Many Christians celebrate Easter Sunday as the day of Jesus Christ's resurrection, which is written in the New Testament of the Christian bible. According to the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb where Jesus was buried and found it empty. An angel told her that Jesus had risen.
