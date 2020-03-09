Mahama's Savannah Region 'SpeakOut' tour postponed

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama's 'SpeakOut' tour of the Savannah Region has been postponed.
Mr Mahama was expected to be at the Savannah Regional capital Damango on March 11, 2020, but that has been postponed.
The tour has been postponed because the region is still in a state of mourning following the sudden demise of the Paramount Chief of the Tuluwe Traditional Area Yiram Tuluwewura Mahama Bunyanso who passed on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Tuluwewura Bonyansa was the first Chief from Gonjaland to be a Member of the Council of State representing the then Northern Region.
The late Tuluwewura served as a Member of the Council of State representing the Northern Region in February 2013, under the John Dramani Mahama administration.
The tour has been postponed indefinitely and a new date will be communicated later to the people of the region.
Former President Mahama has already toured parts of the Western North Region and the Ahafo Regions as part of his 'SpeakOut' tour.
The tour gave the former president an opportunity to interact and listen directly to the concerns of the people, especially at the grassroots.