Mahama to construct 'mini Kejetia' market in Madina

Former President and flagbearer for NDC, John Mahama has promised to reconstruct the Madina market complex and upgrade its status to the same level as the Kumasi Central Market if elected as President on December 7, 2020.
"If you go to Kumasi you will see that we have constructed a modern market at Kejetia and that is what we intend to do here. We will construct a mini Kejetia at Madina," the former President said.
The former President made the promise when he addressed supporters of his party at a mini-rally at the La Nkwantanan park near the Madina Market on day five of his Greater Accra campaign tour on Tuesday.
The former President is expected to hold similar rallies in Adenta, Dome Kwabenya, Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies today.
John Mahama has also commented on Samini and Sarkodie’s endorsement for Akufo-Addo.
According to him, musicians producing songs for political parties do not really amount to an endorsement.
He explained that in our part of the world we do not really understand celebrity endorsement for political parties because people turn to be against any celebrity who does not endorse their parties.
With this, he noted leads to their career destruction.
“Well musicians will make music for you and all that but it doesn’t really amount to an endorsement. We don’t understand some of these things in Ghana when a musician makes music for a political party then he comes against a lot of… from the supporters of the other party and that should not be the case. Unfortunately, that is what happens so in this particular campaign I have tried to discourage as much as possible getting celebrities involved in our campaign because it leads to the destruction of their careers and so if you notice I have not been going around with musicians and celebrities. Our politics do not understand those things I don’t have any anger with anybody who endorses Nana,” he said on Starr FM.
The award-winning rapper Sarkodie has declared his support for the ruling NPP in a new song.
The song, titled “Happy day” features Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene.
In the song, Sarkodie states that when “Dumsor” happened a couple of years ago, he criticised it strongly. He also added that he complained about inflation.