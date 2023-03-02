Mahama to launch ‘Building the Ghana We Want Together’ campaign today

Former President John Mahama is expected to launch his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress ahead of the 2024 elections, today, Thursday, March 2.
The launch will take place at Sokode near Ho in the Volta Region at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).
Mahama is one of the four aspirants who have picked up nomination forms to contest in the NDC flagbearership race slated for May 13, 2023.
Others are former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea.
The party on Friday, February 24, 2023, closed the window for presidential hopefuls to pick up nomination forms.
The flagbearer hopefuls are expected to fill out the forms and return them to the National Democratic Congress headquarters between March 20-22, 2023.