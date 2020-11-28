Majority of Ghanaians say their lives were better in 2016 than now - Mahama

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama says majority of Ghanaians feel their lives were better before the NPP came to power in 2016.
Mr Mahama who will be going head to head with President Akufo-Addo on December 7 says the NPP is filled with propaganda but have not done any work since coming into office in 2016.
In an interview with Kwesi Pratt, Mr Mahama said a survey was done recently and majority of Ghanaians complained about how their standards of living have dropped due to the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo administration and the NPP.
"The NPP says they have fulfiled every promise they made to Ghanaians. Every district I go to I ask them if they have a factory, they tell me no, they say there has not been any development, they tell me they have abandoned all my projects. The thing about NPP is they are good at talking but no action, if you follow their propaganda you will think Ghana is some rosy paradise but we are sinking lower and lower. A survey was done recently and the majority of Ghanaians said they feel worse off today than they were in 2016 and that is a fact, cost of living has gone up, incomes have gone down."
There has been a tussle recently over which government introduced the Free Senior High School initiative.
This was after Mahama said programme which is attributed to the NPP government started during his tenure in office.
This did not sink well with President Akufo-Addo who has expressed shock and dismay at claims by Mahama that he (Mahama) started the Free SHS.
He said such false claims by the NDC flagbearer was a clear indication that the NDC campaign was collapsing in confusion.
The President said it was shocking that the very person who said it was not possible would turn round to claim that he brought the free SHS.