Pay attention to inscriptions on placards during May Day parade - Minority to Prez.

The Minority in Parliament has charged President Akufo-Addo to pay particular attention to inscriptions on placards by workers at the workers during the May Day parade.
Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu argued that sentiments of workers are mostly carried on those placards. Speaking on the floor of Parliament he tasked the government to improve on the working conditions of workers.
''The placards manifest internal deep wounds that need the attention of the state and sometimes the attention of the President to address them. Sometimes there are legitimate concerns raised for the betterment of their situation as workers''.
Also, contributing to a statement on May Day, the deputy transport minister and Tema East Member of Parliament Titus Glover, called on Ghanaian workers to save adequately towards retirement
''It is good that as much as the government is making provision to invest in workers at the public sector pensions. As individual workers, we have to take our pensions into our own hands. We as workers regardless of whatever we earn is an opportunity for us to put something down for tomorrow he stated''.
International Workers' Day, often referred to as May Day in Ghana and Workers' Day, Labour Day in some countries is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement which occurs every year on May Day (May 1).
This year's (2019) May Day celebration is themed “Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement”.
May Day in Ghana
May 1 is a holiday in Ghana. It is a day to celebrate all workers across the country. It is celebrated with a parade by trade unions and labour associations. The parades are normally addressed by the Secretary General of the trade union congress and by regional secretaries in the regions. Workers from different workplaces through banners and T-shirts identify their companies and usually bear placards on which they state their grievances.
Railway Workers Union calls for salary review
