Minority blames Bawumia for fuel price increment

The minority in Parliament is blaming the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for cedi depreciation which has resulted in the increment of fuel prices.
According to the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy committee of Parliament, Adams Mutawakilu the incompetence of the Vice President and managers of the economy are to be blamed for the increment.
Prices of fuel were increased at almost 1 percent at the pump by some oil marketing companies OMCs last Friday, December 6, 2019.
Commenting on the development on Starr FM, Mr. Mutawakilu accused the government of the recent hike in fuel prices
“This government is always taking us for granted. We don’t see the reason why we should increase fuel prices. Is it because the cedi is depreciating?”
“If the cedi is depreciating, the vice president Dr Bawumiah should be held responsible and not shifting it to Ghanaians. So I condemn this and expect that president Nana Akufo Addo should make sure that it is reversed. He cannot be transferring his incompetence on ordinary Ghanaians'', he added.
He also stated that the reason for fuel increment in the country is as a result of the depreciation of the cedi.
''Today the cedi has depreciated to about 6.8 to 9. That is purely the reason. And I don’t think that level of incompetence, Ghanaians should pay for it.”
However, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Ghana has asked the government to check the spate of hikes in the prices of petroleum products.
A statement signed by the Executive Director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, said the government must review some of the taxes in the sector to stop the increment in fuel prices.
Meanwhile, COPEC has also blamed the recent increase in prices of petroleum products on the depreciation of the cedi.