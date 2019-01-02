Minority in Parliament demands number of actions from Prez.Akufo-Addo

The Minority in Parliament is demanding a number of actions from President Akufo-Addo, including banishing corruption, which they labelled ‘free for all corruption that has engulfed this government' in a new year statement signed by the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu.
NEW YEAR MESSAGE FROM THE MINORITY IN GHANA'S PARLIAMENT
The NDC Minority in Parliament presents its compliments of the New Year.
We hereby convey our sincere wishes of good health, great cheer and glad tidings to all Ghanaians.
The Minority is most thankful for the support and collaboration we have received from all persons home and abroad in performing our onerous Constitutional duties of oversight, law¬making, safeguarding our democracy and assessing the impact of executive policies on the people.
We remain encouraged and inspired by the overwhelming solidarity from the people we serve and allies such as the Media, Organized Labour and Civil Society Organizations. We believe we can deepen our engagements based on the principles of nationalism, trust, mutual respect, objectivity and fairness as we collectively work to demand social justice and accountability.
The Minority avails itself of this opportunity to assure Ghanaians that all can expect a more vigilant, thorough and battle-ready team resolutely determined to pursue nothing but the national interest.
We reiterate our demand on the Akufo-Addo Administration to re-examine its priorities, desist from revising our history in favour of familial considerations, bring an end to the free for all corruption that has engulfed this Government, eschew the historic levels of nepotism, cut down on the obscene 111 Ministers and immediately present new policies that will alleviate the hardships Ghanaians have been subjected to since Nana Akufo-Addo assumed the presidency.
We are also deeply concerned about the worsening financial sector crisis which has led to massive job losses, loss of investments and general lack of confidence. We implore Government to urgently confront reality and formulate concrete interventions to rescue Ghana's troubled financial sector.
May the good Lord be with us all throughout the year and help us build a strong democracy that delivers on the hopes and aspirations of our people.
Signed,
Haruna Iddrisu MP, Tamale South Minority Leader
[01/01/2019]