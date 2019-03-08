Minority wants Prez. Akufo-Addo to resign over private militia exposé

The Minority in Parliament are calling on President Akufo-Addo to resign over a Joy News exposé which revealed that the NPP is allegedly training a private militia group called, De-Eye.
A Joy News investigation conducted by Manasseh Azure revealed that the NPP is training a private militia, De-Eye, at the Christiansborg Castle at Osu; the seat of government annex.
The Minority says President Akufo-Addo has “lost all moral right” to occupy the high office".
“We insist that Nana Akufo-Addo must resign as President of the Republic of Ghana with immediate effect,” Deputy Minority Leader, James Avedzi said with cheers from his colleagues while addressing the media in Parliament Friday morning.
They also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu to arrest the members and leaders of De-Eye group, which owes allegiance to the governing NPP.
The minority says the group have violated many laws including the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.
They also want the state to take “urgent steps to reclaim the offices and other State properties in the possession of the leaders of De-Eye Group Militia.”
Background
On Thursday, Joy News premiered the documentary, “Militia in the heart of the nation.”
A number of the group members train at the Christiansborg Castle despite attempts by the National Security to evict them.
“Powerful hands” thwarted the eviction, according to the documentary.
The group’s responsibility is to provide security for the officials of the NPP and serve the same purpose at party events.
Monday December 10, 2018, was the first meeting of the group after a Conference Centre event where the group provided security.
That morning, Fraser Owireku Kegya, one of the leaders of De-Eye Group who is referred to as “Chief of Staff”, addressed members of the militia group.
He told them President Akufo-Addo had asked about the group at the Conference Centre.
Meanwhile, “the President has no knowledge of the alleged activities of this said group, let alone sanction their activities,” that has been the official response of the Presidency.
