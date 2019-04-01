Nana Addo, Nyantakyi and co are partners in crime - NDC communicator

The Communications Director deputy for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom NDC Mr Edward Mortey a.k.a General has added his voice to Anas' action to mount pressure on the Attorney General to prosecute embattled former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi for criminal offences.
In one undercover project dubbed #12 to uncover rots in Africa, Ghana football by the acclaimed investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Mr Nyantakyi was captured on tape involving himself in corruption, money laundering and fraud by false pretense.
"Per our criminal offences act 1960, Act 29 section 244- acceptance of bribe by public officer, if he has done any public officer or juror secretly accepts, agrees, offers secretly to accept for himself or for any other person he/she is guilty of corruption" so therefore I don't understand why government led by the President Akufo-Addo can't prosecute the former FA boss," he spoke on Accra based Radio XYZ's "Ghana te Sen morning show"
"After some time the Adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee of FIFA found it appropriate to punish Kwesi Nyantakyi for breaching the game's code of ethics which I see as a civil aspect of his offences"
"In his abuse of office, Mr Nyantakyi was caught making statements like plans of setting up a company to divert commissions on sponsorship deals to GFA"
"Demanding $12 million appearance fee where he stated $5m would go the President of the Republic Nana Akuffo-Addo, $3m to his super incompetent vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, $3m for the Roads Minister and deputy and $1m for himself, this is a clear violation of his role in FIFA, GFA boss and as a citizen of Ghana"
"We have heard that after the police investigation report was presented to Attorney General to take necessary action, till date nothing has happened and with the excuse, they need other details before they begin prosecution"
"If I may ask upon all this hardcore evidence by Anas which type of evidence does the Attorney General need before it takes appropriate legal action and this is a clear indication that Nana Addo, Kwesi Nyantakyi and co are partners in crime"
The fact that Nyantakyi says "president Nana Akuffo Addo is in his pocket " is a clear indictment on our President's integrity.
We have similarly seen on several instances where Nana Addo has cleared his appointees and boys of corrupt acts.
The fraudulent $2.5m GPS app, the vanishing into thin air 1.5m litres of fuel at BOST, the stinking Ameri deal, $89m Kelni GVG at the Communication Ministry, the Oslo Gate scandal, Australian visas racketeering scandal involving Pius Hadzide, GMA renovation scandal, double rent scandal, cash for seat and it goes on and goes on, till date all these appointees are moving as free men.
Justice delivery in Ghana is very porous and if you have the money you go free and if you are poor you face the law squarely.
"My brothers and sisters Nana Addo has no intentions of fighting corruption, it begins at the Jubilee house and ends there "
Read also: Nana Addo's approach in fighting corruption is not far from the crawling snail - NDC communicator alleges