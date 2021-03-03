NDC asks EC to refund filling fees for Mahama, parliamentary aspirants

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to the Electoral Commission demanding a refund of filing fees for their flagbearer John Mahama and some parliamentary aspirants in the 2020 elections.
In a statement from the party sighted by Prime News, the Functional Executive Committee said it was making the demand in accordance with regulations 46 (1) and 46 (3) of CI, 127 which spells out a condition for a refund of deposit made to the presidential or parliamentary candidates.
The statement explained, “A presidential or parliamentary candidate must obtain a minimum of 25 percent and 12.5 percent respectively in a general election to qualify for a refund, we will be grateful if you could refund their deposit into the NDC account with GBC Bank Limited, Accra-Newtown branch, A/C: 1181130011568”
The party subsequently listed its candidates who met the legal thresholds for the refund.