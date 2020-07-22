NDC demands arrest of Hawa Koomson, describes her as a 'gangster'

Ofori-Atta to signal path to recovery Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will tomorrow deliver the 2020 mid-year budget…

Breaking: 2020 Ballon d’Or cancelled There will be no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing…

2020 WASSCE begins today Three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven, 313,837,…

25 students of Mawuli School isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 Some 25 students of the Mawuli School in the Volta Region are in isolation…

Ghana’s electricity export hits two-decade high Ghana’s electricity export in 2019 reached the highest level in two decades,…