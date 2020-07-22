NDC demands arrest of Hawa Koomson, describes her as a 'gangster'

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for the immediate arrest of Minister for Special Development Initiative Hawa Koomson.
This comes after the Minister fired gunshots at the Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.
There have been several calls for President Akufo-Addo to relieve her of her duties as Minister.
At a press conference in Accra on July 22, 2020, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, NDC's Director of Elections called the Minister a 'gangster'.
"We condemn in no uncertain term such acts sponsored and led by a high ranking government official and lawmaker who is supposed to uphold the law at all times. Hawa Koomson has by this singular criminal act and the many others committed before together with her gang and all that they have meted out to NDC supporters and innocent Ghanaians in recent weeks demonstrated that she is a gangster who does not deserve to occupy any office of trust and we join the many voices of conscience in our society to demand her immediate dismissal from office".
Mavis Hawa Koomson admitted she fired warning the shots but said did it out of self-defence.
"I went to the registration centre with some men but none of them was armed. I was the one who fired the warning shots because I had my gun with me. My bodyguard was not around and when we got there, I saw some men on motorbikes at the centre who looked to be disrupting the process, I complained and they were coming close to me and my men, so I felt threatened and fire the warning shots to disperse them, I never aimed at anyone".
According to an eye witness, gunmen numbering at least 15 stormed the Steps to Christ registration centre around 8:00 am and tried to sack some prospective voters.
This resulted in a scuffle that saw gunshots fired and three motorbikes burnt.
The two parliamentary candidates vying for the seat of the Awutu Senya East Constituency the NDC's Philis Naa Koryoo and the incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson of the NPP were both at the police headquarters.
The two women had to be restrained by the police after charging towards each other and hurling insults and accused each other of what happened.