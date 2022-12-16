NDC elections: Ofosu Ampofo will win – Ben Ephson predicts

Managing Editor for the Dispatch and Pollster, Ben Ephson has predicted victory for the incumbent Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the upcoming National Democratic Congress elections set for Saturday.
According to him, his research and trend analysis has shown that the delegates in the NDC still believe in the party's current leader.
He stressed that his engagements with some delegates days ago revealed that they will choose Samuel Ofosu Ampofo over Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the Chairmanship race.
READ ALSO: NDC had no evidence for 2020 election petition - Asiedu Nketia confesses
"I spoke to some delegates months ago and some of them have not decided who to vote for in the Chairman race, but after engaging some of them few days ago they still trust Ofosu Ampofo to lead the party, "Ben Ephson told Accra-based Original FM 91.9.
He believes Asiedu Nketiah's recent audio leak has done him no good ahead of the elections. In the said audio Asiedu Nketiah among other things revealed that the NDC filed the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court knowing very well they had no evidence that could invalidate the election results.
According to him, the party flagbearer, John Mahama could not collate results because the party’s Information Technology system crashed.
"The Asiedu Nketiah leaked audio might influence some of the delegates to vote against him," he added.
Asiedu Nketiah is hoping to unseat the incumbent national chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the upcoming delegates’ congress of the NDC this Saturday, December 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.