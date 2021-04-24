NDC has no option than to present John Mahama in 2024- Dr Samuel Adu Gyamfi 

Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi, a political historian at KNUST says the NDC has no option than to present John Mahama in the 2024 general elections.
Speaking on TV3 after the NDC's reorganization retreat in Ho, Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi said the party is at crossroads but there is a need for the party to come to a compromise on who leads them.
He believed that the core ideologies of the party should inform them in selecting their leader.
Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi further stated that John Mahama will still be the best bet for the party as there will be no candidate in the NDC to compete squarely with the likes of Bawumia and any other candidates that may emerge from the NPP.
The NDC on Wednesday boycotted the IPAC meeting citing issues of lack of integrity on the part of the EC to supervise the meeting after allegedly rigging the 2020 elections.
Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otokunor explained that the party is further reviewing its working relationship with the EC.
"Why would you call us to review an election that you claim you did nothing wrong and you are not ready to discuss the outcome with anybody in the Supreme Court. So we have decided we will not participate, we are boycotting this particular meeting because we can't sit to discuss the 2020 election with an EC that exhibited partiality, maybe in future all other things leading to election 2024 may get our input".
The meeting was aimed at giving the various political parties the opportunity to review the December 7, 2020, general elections.
The NDC, in the statement, justified the action, saying it was to protest the supposed bias displayed by the Electoral Commission during the polls.