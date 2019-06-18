NDC Leaked tape : Voice of Ofosu Ampofo has not been doctored - Former Ambassador

Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mr Victor Smith has revealed that he is confident the voice on the alleged leaked tape of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the voice of the party’s chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.
According to Mr Smith, though he has not listened to the entire tape, the bits and pieces he has heard are convincing enough for him to conclude that it is Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s voice.
On the leaked tape alleged to be Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s voice, he was heard inciting party communicators for violence in Ghana.
Speaking on Accra FM, he stated that he has known Ofosu Ampofo for ages and that he is confident the voice of the alleged leaked tape is that of the NDC Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.
“I have known Mr Ofosu-Ampofo for a long time to be able to recognise his voice but even though I haven’t listened to the full tape and can’t determine the actual content, I can say whatever I heard is his voice.
“I don’t believe the voice has been doctored but unless someone can convince me that a voice can be doctored to sound like my voice,” he added.
Background
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police in February 2019 formally invited the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to assist with investigations into the leaked tape in which he was said to be conspiring with party members to harm political opponents.
On the recording, a voice believed to Mr Ampofo's was heard urging people to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa to the 'cleaners'.
The voice also included verbal attacks on the National Peace Council Chairman, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante. The audio tape also suggests that abductions and kidnappings could be used to silence political opponents.
Meanwhile, the NDC in a statement signed by the Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the tape was false and concocted.
The Ghana Police Service arrested the Ofosu Ampofo of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in connection with alleged fire outbreaks and kidnappings in the country. He was subsequently granted a police enquiry bail.