NDC primaries : Ashaiman MP declared candidate ahead of 2020 elections

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has declared the Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbe as candidate for the party ahead of 2020 elections following the death of his contender.
The party has, therefore, announced that there will be no election held in the Ashaiman constituency tomorrow, August 24 2019.
The party reopened nominations after the death of the aspirant, Emmanuel Max-Voy but nobody joined the race.
Addressing the media, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, disclosed that Mr Norgbe, as a result, is the party’s candidate for the 2020 elections.
“The MP for Ashaiman has consequently been declared elected. So there will be no election in Ashaiman,” Mr Nketiah announced.
Mr Norgbe, who succeeded Deputy Majority leader Alfred Agbeshie will be seeking a second term to represent the people of Ashaiman in 2020. In all, 39 unopposed aspirants including sitting MPs have been declared candidates by the party.
According to Asiedu Nketiah, such constituencies will not partake in the party’s primaries come Saturday. Over 500 aspirants are contesting the primaries in 157 constituencies across the country on Saturday, August 24.Suspension of elections
The party suspended elections in five constituencies originally scheduled for the exercise. Asawase, Ellembele, Fanteakwa North, Yilo Krobo and Mpohor constituencies will not take part in Saturday’s exercise.
According to the general secretary of the NDC, the move is to ensure some outstanding issues regarding the candidature of some aspirants are addressed.
There are other 74 constituencies that are yet to open nominations for the election of parliamentary candidates for the NDC for the 2020 elections.
