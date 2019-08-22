NDC primaries: I'm building foundations that will last , not public toilets - Sam George tells contender

Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George says he is building foundations that will last and not like that of his contender who wants him to build public toilets.
This follows accusations by the Ningo Prampram's contender, Michael Tetteh Kwetey that the current MP is doing nothing for his constituents.
Mr Kwetey earlier said he was hopeful of victory because the incumbent MP, Sam George who is his major contender, has failed the constituents.
''August 24, 2019, is going to be a walkover for me and I am going to withdraw if Sam George is able to prove what he has done for the Ningo-Prampram constituency. I have already provided jobs for my constituents and supported others in their education,” he said.
Speaking on Asempa FM yesterday August 21, 2019, Sam George responded his contender saying he is building a long term foundation unlike what his contender wants him to build.
“If my cousin, Michael Tetteh Kwetey doesn’t know how he should ask and he will be taught. If he is asking me to show him one foundation I have made, I am building foundations that would last.
“The foundations he wants are foundations for toilets. I am building foundations for at least 40 university graduates in my constituency and they will do well more than building public toilets. Brick and mortar foundation is what my contender wants. He wants me to be a toilet MP and I can assure him that I won’t be a toilet MP,” he stated.
The former Presidential staffer, Sam George further indicated that he is confident of defeating his contender, Mr Tettey by a greater margin than that which his former MP, E.T. Mensah suffered in the run-up to the 2016 elections.