NDC primaries : Dzifa Gomashie claims Ketu South slot

Former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie has won the Ketu South NDC Parliamentary Primary in the Volta Region with 586 votes.
The renowned actress declared her intention to contest the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary primaries in the Ketu- South constituency of the Volta Region and picked her nomination form Friday, July 12, 2019.
Dzifa Gomashie pulled 586 votes, followed by Foga Nukunu with 555 votes; Joseph Nyavi bagged 294 and Nicholas Worklatsi walked home with 302 votes.
The incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Fifi Kwetey did not contest for the slot.
Dzifa Goamshie will lead the NDC in 2020 general elections for the Ketu South constituency.
