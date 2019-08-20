NDC primaries : Elections will not take place in all 275 constituencies - Asiedu Nketiah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hinted that the upcoming primaries will not take place in all 275 constituencies but rather designated ones.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the party headquarters in Accra yesterday on the state of preparedness of the party ahead of their primaries on August 24, 2019, the General Secretary for the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah commenting stated that :
“I can say we are sufficiently prepared to ensure that the elections take place in the various designated constituencies.”
Asiedu Nketiah clarifying what he meant by “designated constituencies”, he said, “I say designated constituencies because the elections will not take place in all the 275 constituencies.”
He further indicated that this time around, the party decided that instead of approaching the elections from the angle of doing orphan constituencies first before tackling the constituencies with Members of Parliament (MPs) or vice versa as the NPP was doing, “we have decided that we will tackle the constituencies in batches, and so the first batch is ready”
According to him, the selection of constituencies into batches was contingent on the specific circumstances that existed within each constituency.
“So while some of the constituencies in places where we have sitting MPs will be voting on August 24, there are other constituencies where we do not even have sitting MPs, but the elections will still take place at the same time,” Asiedu Nketiah said.
Responding to constituencies with challenges such as the Asawase Constituency, Mr Asiedu Nketia said “as long as the challenges with some constituencies have not been resolved, those constituencies will be put on hold”.
He said there were ongoing processes aimed at resolving those issues with such constituencies.
Meanwhile, the NDC has issued an order that the party will not allow delegates in the upcoming primaries to enter the polling booth with mobile phones.
Mr Asiedu Nketia indicated that the order was to arrest the situation where delegates cast their votes and took shots of the ballot paper as evidence to show to their preferred candidates as proof of their loyalty.
