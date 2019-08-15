NDC primaries : Cleaning gutters in Abelemkpe was not for votes - Dumelo

Actor and politician John Dumelo has reacted to social media comments that he took part in community cleaning exercise at Abelenkpe in Accra last weekend because of votes.
Speaking to Starr FM, the actor-cum-business magnate said he has always honoured invitations to partake in such cleanup exercises.
“I was invited to come help clean the gutter, would I say no? When I saw those comments I was shocked. I did cleaning in other places in the past, like Ho, Axim and Tamale, was I looking for votes there too,” he wondered.
Dumelo who is also a farmer is contesting the Ayawaso West-Wuogon primaries of the opposition NDC.
“I’ve always had the desire to serve people and my nation and that is why I’m trying to get into Parliament. I know Ayawaso West is difficult seat to get but I’ll still try my best. I run a clean campaign at all times. I don’t go around saying negative things about my opponents”.
