NDC primaries: Jon Benjamin congratulates John Dumelo, reminds him of V8 saga

Former United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, congratulated actor turned politician John Dumelo on his election as the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Constituency.
Benjamin who is very vibrant on Twitter did not just congratulate Dumelo but also subtly reminded the actor of his ‘stolen’ Toyota Landcruiser V8 scandal.
In a tweet, Benjamin said: @johndumelo1 ayekooo paaaa for your nomination, the first step on a long political journey to becoming Ghana’s President – some time around the year 20V8.”
Benjamin is known for getting on the case of Dumelo on most occasions.
The actor was in 2017 during the transition period alleged to have illegally been in possession of the V8 belonging to government.
John Dumelo at the end of the polls had 758 and Suzzy Efua Adoboe his contender had 99 votes.
Dumelo will represent the NDC in the 2020 elections for the Ayawaso West Wuogon.
John Dumelo is hopeful that after beating his contender, he will beat the current Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the 2020 polls.
From now to December 2020 Dumelo will double up his campaign as the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is fast becoming a stronghold of the NPP.
The NDC yesterday August 24, 2019 elected their parliamentary candidates in all most constituency ahead of the 2020 general elections.
MP's like Sam George, Okudzeto Ablakwa, all retained their slot, the likes of Ras Mubarak also lost theirs with newcomers like Lawyer Xavier-Sosu winning.
