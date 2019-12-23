NDC to demonstrate against EC's new voters' register

Director of elections for the NDC, Elvis Ankrah said the party will in the coming days demonstrate against EC's decision to introduce a new voters' register.
Reacting to audio which surfaced on the internet in which he has asked NDC members to strongly resist the new voters' register by bringing the country to a standstill on Citi FM, Elvis Ankrah said he does not mind if the audio is in the public domain.
He confirmed that the voice in the audio is him and it was a reaction to Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu's comment that with the new voters register NDC cannot win any election, hence, their objection.
READ ALSO : New voters' register is unnecessary - NDC's Otokunor tells EC
Elvis Ankrah also said most of the things he said in the audio will be activated soon and they will hold a demonstration to protest the new register.
"You will recall that Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said at their conference at the Trade Fair that the NDC will not win any elections with the new voters' register, so I was talking to my people to resist, it was an open discussion on an open platform, it was a voice note, no one recorded me whether it was intended or not it is in the public domain, the important point is that there is nothing there that is wrong, I stand by every word that I said, when you say something within the confines of a group and then it goes out you will regret when what you said was bad, we will come public to activate all these things so what is wrong about it we will occupy the streets of Ghana to demonstrate and protest against the introduction of the new voters' register...."
READ ALSO : CODEO advises EC to dialogue with political parties over new voters' register
Parliament approves EC's budget despite Minority's boycott
The Minority in Parliament on Saturday staged a walkout during the Electoral Commission, EC's budget estimate debate on the floor of the House. According to the Minority, the EC did not provide full details of the budget with respect to the breakdowns of the figures captured.
Speaking to Joy FM, MP for Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said there are a lot of gaps in the budget presented, he also added that they have on many occasions advised the EC not to go ahead with the compilation of a new voters' register few months to the general polls.
He said the ECOWAS protocol advised that major electoral reforms should not be carried out in the year of elections. Okudzeto said during the district level elections he monitored the process and the system works perfectly.
The MP said the minority will not be part of the process to approve the budget of the EC for the said purpose.
But the majority with the numbers approved the EC's budget despite the minority's boycott.