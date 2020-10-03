NDC will institute a Gold Board, give loans if voted into power - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration institute a Gold Board.
The NDC flagbearer says the Gold Board will be in charge of all small-scale mining activities in the country and will ensure the right mining practices are adhered to.
Speaking during a visit to the Chiefs and People of Konkontriso in the Brong Ahafo Region, Mahama added that the Gold Board will also be tasked to supply loans to people who need them to enhance their businesses.
“We will institute the Gold Board just like the COCOBOD. The Gold Board will be in charge of all small scale mining activities across the country. Also, the board will support persons that have concessions but lack money with loans.”
He added that the Gold Board will employ graduates of the University of Mines and Technology to aid in the operation of small scale mining as well as help miners with equipment that will help them in their mining activities.
“The board will also support miners who need excavators with one and will employ graduates from the University of Mines and Technology to manage the activities of miners. The employees of the board will help miners mine responsibly,” he said.
Mahama also pledged that the board will aid in the sale of gold in the country and added that his party will not be a party for family and friends.
As part of his campaign for the upcoming December 2020 elections, the flagbearer of the NDC has paid courtesy visits to some regions in the country including Upper West, Bono East, and Volta Regions.
Mahama recently revealed the strategy the NPP used to win the 2016 election.
He NPP used the tactics of tagging him and the NDC as incompetent and that stuck in the minds of Ghanaians.
Mahama who was speaking in an interview with TV XYZ in Sunyani on October 1 said that worked for the NPP but Ghanaians have come to realise the incompetence tag on him was undeserved and will now vote for him massively.