NDC will not boycott Jean Mensah led EC but... – Asiedu Nketia assures

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has pledged that the NDC will not boycott the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.
He said “we are not going to boycott the Electoral Commission. We will do business with the EC but we will operate within our right”.
The NDC declined an invitation by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission to attend an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Wednesday.
The decision to boycott the meeting, according to the party, was the late arrival of the invitation letter from the EC.
The party said it received the invitation at 12:14 for a meeting which is expected to start at 1:00pm, a situation the EC has admitted and apologize.
Reacting to the issue on Citi FM’s Eyewitness on Thursday, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said “we will not sleep over a single mistake. We will not allow any mistake to go unnoticed or on attended to and that is why we draw the attention on this one”.
“It may be a deliberate or out of incompetence on the part of the EC because how come official business is being done on holiday”, he added.
Asked on what the EC explained that the meeting was an emergency one, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said “there was nothing emergency about the issue”.
“What is emergency about how to conduct a limited registration?. To arrange a very first meeting as an emergency, that is problematic”, he said.