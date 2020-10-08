NDC will 'police' ballots in 2020 election - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will 'police' ballots at all polling stations in the upcoming election.
The NDC flagbearer speaking at the party's campaign launch at Sefwi Wiawso said they will keep a keen eye on the election and ensure it is free and fair.
READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketia explains why NDC delayed in filing Mahama’s nomination
He also said the EC can't subvert the will of Ghanaians and they will do all they can to make sure the will of the people comes to past.
Mahama then advised the EC to live above reproach.
"We are determined and the Electoral Commission and indeed no institution or anybody can subvert the will of the Ghanaian people. We have had concerns and drawn the EC's attention to many things that have not satisfied us. We expect the commission to live above reproach and I want to tell Ghanaians that the NDC is very prepared to police the ballot from all polling stations to the regional and finally national collation centre"
Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia filed the presidential nomination on behalf of John Mahama on Wednesday 7, 2020.
President Akufo-Addo has also filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 presidential elections on Tuesday.
The President is hoping to be cleared to lead the New Patriotic Party, NPP into the polls slated for December 7, 2020.
He is seeking a second term in office after defeating John Mahama in the 2016 election by about a million vote margin.
Nana Akufo-Addo submitted the forms today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was accompanied by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair and transparent in the electoral process.
“What the Ghanaian people are expecting is that the election of December will be an election that will is conducted in peace, in freedom, in security and in transparency so that the results of the election will reflect the will of the Ghanaian people. Elections are not meant to be decided by you, or the officials that work for you. You are the referees in the contest.”
The Electoral Commission started receiving nomination forms from presidential and parliamentary aspirants from yesterday, October 5, 2020. The exercise is expected to end on October 9.