New voter's register: NDC to file suit to halt EC's plans-Amaliba

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Legal team, Abraham Amaliba has disclosed that the NDC is considering filing a suit to halt the Electoral Commission(EC) from creating a new voter's register for the 2020 elections.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has served notice that a new voters’ register will be compiled ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.
The Electoral Management Body noted it is currently inspecting offices of political parties, according to a press statement after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.
In an interview on Starr News, on April 18 2019, Mr Amaliba made it known that the NDC will not allow the EC to disenfranchise some Ghanaians with their action.
“The circumstances under which Jean Mensah was appointed makes her feel she owes her allegiance to Akufo-Addo and not to the people of Ghana. Jean Mensah is putting in place measures to disenfranchise most Ghanaians in the name of a new register. NDC has plans to file a suit against this new register which will disenfranchise most Ghanaians,” he said.
Meanwhile, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has urged the Electoral Commission to shelve the idea of new voters' register for the 2020 election since it will raise suspicion from opposition parties.
According to him, grounds for compiling new voters' register are not solid enough even though the commission reserves the right to compile new roll for the polls.
The main opposition NDC has kicked against the move arguing there is nothing wrong with the existing register.