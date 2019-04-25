No gov't official will shield Aisha Huang-Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asoma Kyeremeh says no government official will shield the galamsey queen Aisha Huang.
The comment of the Minister comes on the back of assertions made by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo about the Chinese national Aisha Huang who was arrested for engaging in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.
Speaking at a town hall meeting in the United States the Senior Minister said, Aisha Huang, when put behind bars in Ghana, will not be a solution to economic problems.This comment by the Senior Minister sparked controversies in the country.
The statement by the Senior Minister has been condemned by Ghanaians and civil societies in the country.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra on April 25 2019, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Kweku Asoma Kyeremeh said:
''This lady(Aisha Huang) was in Ghana prior to the arrangement that we made which the Chinese government to secure financial assistance from them.No government official thought of shielding her,no government official pampered her. Nobody in the NPP government dreamt of dealing with Aisha in one way or the other so that she can perpetuate the illegal mining she found doing in Ghana to enable Ghana secure a loan from the Chinese government''.
The Minister also refuted claims by a section of the Ghanaian public that the trial of Aisha Huang was terminated because of the Sinohydro infrastructure deal.
READ ALSO:
If elections were held today, NPP would lose - Asiedu Nketia
Osafo-Maafo spoke Akufo-Addo's mind with regards to Aisha Huang's deportation- NDC
Deputy Minister for Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei stated that the comment made by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources was the official position of the government on the matter
''That is the position of the government. What he has read today is the position of government anything else and how you will want to interpret it is not the position of the government. What he has read today on the statement is the final position of government''.