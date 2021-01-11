NPP attempted bribing NDC MPs before Speakership election - Muntaka alleges

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Whip in Parliament Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attempted to bribe members of his party ahead of the Speakership election.
He claimed that the NPP used some members of the Judiciary to try and convince an NDC MP to vote for Prof. Mike Oquaye.
Some NPP MPs have also accused the NDC of bribing of their members to win the vote.
The Asawase MP did not provide evidence to back his claims but says they will soon organize a press conference to show evidence.
"I heard Kyei Mensah Bonsu talking about we bribing their member that is what they did. They reached out to our members and offered them all manner of things, there was one that was led by a Supreme Court Judge, who called a lady and promised her so many things, we have evidence and we are looking at all those things. There wasn't even just one, there were so many instances"
The National Democratic Congress'(NDC's) Alban Bagbin was elected as the Speaker of Parliament of the 8th Parliament.
This cames after he polled 138 votes out of the 275 votes cast by Members of Parliament elected on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
He emerged victorious over his opponent, Professor Mike Oquaye who was the Speaker of Parliament of the previous 7th Parliament.
Mr Bagbin is currently the longest-serving a member of parliament, having served since 1993 when the first parliament under the 4th Republic was inaugurated.