NPP charges Gh₵10,000 for chairmanship position as it opens nominations today

The incumbent NPP has today May 3, 2018, opened nominations for its internal national elections to elect executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years as it preps towards the 2020 general elections.
According to the NPP rules for the upcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for June 15-17 2018 in Koforidua, only prospective aspirants are entitled to purchase Application forms from the National Election Committee at the NPP Headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.
Prospective aspirants shall pay a non-refundable application fee as follow;
National Chairperson – Gh₵10,000
Vice Chairperson – Gh₵8,000
General Secretary – Gh₵6,000
All other positions apart from the special Organs – Gh₵5,000
All Special Organs –Gh₵3,000
According to the rules for the 2018 NPP National Delegates Conference, Special Organs Include the National Women organizer, National Youth Organizer, and National Nasara Coordinator.
In all, a total of 10 positions are to be contested in the upcoming June 15-17 2018 Delegate Conference and they include; National Chairperson, National First Vice Chairperson, National Second Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organizer, National Women Organizer and National Nasara Coordinator.
Speaking to the press on April 30, 2018, Acting General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu warned that prospective candidates who may be aggrieved during the vetting to exhaust all internal channels and that anyone who goes to court without fulfilling the internal avenues will be barred from the NPP party.
The delegates conference shall be attended by the members of the NPP National Council, members of the National Executive Committee, members of the Regional Executive Committee, 15 members of the National Council of Elders, 12 delegates from external branches, one TESCON member from each of the recognized tertiary institutions, 15 patrons elected from among themselves, founding members of the party, NPP members of Parliament, all party members who are ministers, deputy ministers, MMDCE's.