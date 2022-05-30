NPP Elections: Abronye DC retained as NPP Bono Regional Chair

Kwame Baffoe, widely known in political circles as Abronye DC, has retained his position as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairman in the Bono Region.
He was re-elected after garnering 173 votes to beat Konlaabig Rasheed [incumbent Regional Organiser], his main contender who obtained 84 of votes cast.
263 delegates were expected to vote with 26 aspirants made up of 23 men and three women who vied for 10 positions in the exercise organized on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Earlier, the election was halted for almost an hour after confusion broke out when three constituencies that have allegedly been injuncted were called out to vote.
Executives from the constituencies namely; Sunyani East, Dormaa Central and Jaman, were injuncted by the Sunyani High Court from taking part in the elections.
The injunction was secured by some members of the party in the three constituencies over what they described as improper ways of electing the executives.
Bono is the final region to have held the polls leaving the Central as the only outstanding region where the elections have been suspended indefinitely as a result of a court action.
Below is the Bono Regional Result
Chairmanship
Kwame Baffoe -173
Konlaabig Rasheed – 84
1st Vice Chair
Joseph Mensah – 181
Nana Atta Fena -19
Kwadwo Agyekum – 25
Prince Kofi Nchira – 32
2nd Vice Chair
Henry Oppong – 106
Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare – 151
Secretary
Kofi Ofosu Boateng – 137
Franklin Osei-Antwi – 85
Ebenezer Asare Baffour – 35
Assistant Secretary
Benkae Kwame Isaac – 120
Anane Ebenezer – 61
Opuni Stephen – 17
Randy Ashraf – 59
Organizer
Bashiru Hassan Adams – 91
Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah – 151
Boampong Darlington Bill – 15
Women’s Organizer
Dorothy Ama Amponsah – 89
Doris Asomah -169
Youth Organizer
Abdul-Razack Oppong – 166
Shadrach Abrefa Mensah – 90
Treasurer
Alhaji Issaka-Issa – 139
Anthony Yeboah -120
Nasara
Alhaji Bashiru Wahab – 117
Alhaji Osman Faisal -138