Prime News Ghana

NPP Elections: Abronye DC retained as NPP Bono Regional Chair

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Kwame Baffoe, widely known in political circles as Abronye DC, has retained his position as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairman in the Bono Region.

He was re-elected after garnering 173 votes to beat Konlaabig Rasheed [incumbent Regional Organiser], his main contender who obtained 84 of votes cast.

263 delegates were expected to vote with 26 aspirants made up of 23 men and three women who vied for 10 positions in the exercise organized on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Earlier, the election was halted for almost an hour after confusion broke out when three constituencies that have allegedly been injuncted were called out to vote.

Executives from the constituencies namely; Sunyani East, Dormaa Central and Jaman, were injuncted by the Sunyani High Court from taking part in the elections.

The injunction was secured by some members of the party in the three constituencies over what they described as improper ways of electing the executives.

Bono is the final region to have held the polls leaving the Central as the only outstanding region where the elections have been suspended indefinitely as a result of a court action.

Below is the Bono Regional Result

Chairmanship

Kwame Baffoe -173

Konlaabig Rasheed – 84

1st Vice Chair

Joseph Mensah – 181

Nana Atta Fena -19

Kwadwo Agyekum – 25

Prince Kofi Nchira – 32

2nd Vice Chair

Henry Oppong – 106

Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare – 151

Secretary

Kofi Ofosu Boateng – 137

Franklin Osei-Antwi – 85

Ebenezer Asare Baffour – 35

Assistant Secretary

Benkae Kwame Isaac – 120

Anane Ebenezer – 61

Opuni Stephen – 17

Randy Ashraf – 59

Organizer

Bashiru Hassan Adams – 91

Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah – 151

Boampong Darlington Bill – 15

Women’s Organizer

Dorothy Ama Amponsah – 89

Doris Asomah -169

Youth Organizer

Abdul-Razack Oppong – 166

Shadrach Abrefa Mensah – 90

Treasurer

Alhaji Issaka-Issa – 139

Anthony Yeboah -120

Nasara

Alhaji Bashiru Wahab – 117

Alhaji Osman Faisal -138