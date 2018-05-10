NPP Elections: National Treasurer aspirant steps down

An aspiring National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Dwamena, popularly known as 'Dr China', has stepped down from the contest.
According to Dr. Dwamena, who is the currently Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to China, he decided to step down in the interest of the ruling NPP.
“I wish to inform my supporters that I am unable to continue with this contest all in the interest of NPP”, he explained.
In a statement signed by thecampaign spokesperson for Dr Charles Dwamena, Samuel Dakwa Binfoh, and copied to Prime News Ghana said, they still believe that Ghana’s development can only be realized under an NPP government and as such there is a need to build a strong and resourceful party that will be capable of sustaining political power for long and Dr Charles Dwamena believe this could be achieved through the “4-Pillar Vision” upon which he campaigned.
“I am still of the firm belief that Ghana’s development can only be realized under an NPP government and for that to happen, we need to remain in power for more than 4 continuous terms. This, therefore, calls for the need to build a strong and resourceful party that will be capable of sustaining political power for long and I believe this could be achieved through the “4-Pillar Vision” upon which I campaigned”.
The ruling New Patriotic Party -NPP on May 3, 2018, opened nominations for its National Executives who will steer the affairs of the party for the next four years. The National Executive Election is part of the preparations towards retaining the seat of government in the 2020 general elections.
According to the NPP rules for the upcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for June 15-17 2018 in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.
In all, a total of 10 positions are to be contested in the upcoming June 15-17 2018 Delegate Conference. These include; National Chairperson, National First Vice Chairperson, National Second Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organizer, National Women Organizer and National Nasara Coordinator.
The delegates conference shall be attended by the members of the NPP National Council, members of the National Executive Committee, members of the Regional Executive Committee, 15 members of the National Council of Elders, 12 delegates from external branches, one TESCON member from each of the recognized tertiary institutions, 15 patrons elected from among themselves, founding members of the party, NPP members of Parliament, all party members who are ministers, deputy ministers, MMDCE's.