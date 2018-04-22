NPP Elections: Volta region gets new Chairman

A former regional organizer of the incumbent NPP Makafui Kofi Woanyah, has been elected the new chairman of the governing NPP in the Volta region.
The newly elected Volta regional Chairman Makafui Kofi Woanyah beat off stiff competition from three other aspirants having polled 296 out of the 497 votes to secured the position.
In the same election, the almost 500 delegates voted to retain incumbents, Joseph Homenya and Joseph Denteh as Regional Secretary and Treasurer respectively.
A former director of elections for the NPP 2016 campaign, Emmanuel Korsi Bodja received overwhelming endorsement for the Regional Organizer position; while Madam Afia Agyagbo secured the women Organizer position.
Below is the full list of the new Volta regional NPP Executives:
Regional Chairman – Makafui Woanyah
1st Vice chairman – Kofi Adjei Ntim
2nd Vice chairman- Abdullah Mohammed Sadiq
Regional Secretary – Joseph Homenya (Incumbent)
Assistant Secretary- Joshua Makabu (incumbent)
Regional Treasurer- Joseph Dente (incumbent)
Regional Organizer- Emmanuel Korsi Bodja
Women Organizer- Afia Agyagbo
Nasara Coordinator- Aliu Bashiru Sharabutu
Youth Organizer- King David Ninkab Nkabom (unopposed)