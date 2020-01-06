NPP gov't to outdoor new developmental plan dubbed 'Ghana @100' - Prof. Adei

The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) Prof. Stephen Adei says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will this year outdoor a new developmental plan dubbed 'Ghana @100'.
This comes after many bemoaned successive governments inability to continue development plans initiative by their predecessors.
This year marks 25 years since the Vision 2020 plan was launched to put Ghana at par with Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia but experts say not enough political will was demonstrated to attain the target.
Prof. Adei however says, the NPP has drafted the Ghana @100 plan and will soon launch it.
"I don't feel the 40-year plan is implementable, what we have done is using that and reducing to get a broad guideline for the future. We have developed a medium-term plan which will enable us to get a long term plan which is the future of Ghana @100, we have done enough background work and we have actually completed the Ghana @100 which hopefully will be launched and later presented to parliament," he spoke on the Joy Super Morning Show.
Vision 2020 was launched in 1995 under the leadership of former President Jerry John Rawlings during the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the document which was developed by the NDPC was to provide a blueprint for Ghana's sustainable socio-economic development to be achieved by the year 2020.
The Vision 2020 which was presented to parliament by President Jerry John Rawlings recognized two extremely important facts:
1. The only means by which the country's resources can be used efficiently to achieve rapid economic growth while maintaining the integrity of the environment hinges on the integration of Science and Technology in the various programmes.
2. Decentralization of Ghana's public administration system to the district level will make it possible for Districts to take responsibility for their development programmes and resources in line with the Vision 2020 programme. The Vision 2020 document envisaged the use of science and technology to rapidly address Ghana's development to improve the quality of life for all, at the same time maintaining the integrity of the environment. This is this country's current priority in development.
Many believe that the country failed woefully to make the Vision 2020 a reality.